Youngsters have a rootin’ tootin’ time at Rodeo of the Ozarks

From mutton busting to the Rodeo Queen competition and of course bull riding, the Rodeo of the Ozarks had fun for everyone.

Wednesday kicked off the first night of the rodeo at Parsons Stadium in Springdale.

Events included steer wrestling, saddle bronco riding and barrel racing among others.

Thursday’s events kick off at 6 p.m. with kids events followed by the rodeo at 7:30 p.m. Don’t forget to wear your pink tomorrow for ‘Tougher Than Pink’ night.

Rodeo of the Ozarks will be making a donation to Susan G. Komen for the Cure.