“You’re going to Disney!” Local kid’s wish granted

"I'm so excited to go to Disney!"

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A local kid gets his wish of going to Disney World granted, and FOX 24 was there to capture the moment!

On January 4, four-year-old Jacob Daniels found out he was going to see his favorite Disney character — Mickey.

Jacob Daniels

He has a critical illness but is able to make the trip with the help of Adventure Subaru and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“We’re just here to create a fun and exciting experience and hopefully give him and his family at least a little moment of a break in between the difficult times they have to deal with,” Adventure Subaru’s Mary Fennel said.

Each year, Make-A-Wish Mid-South grants wishes for more than 300 local kids.

