Zac Brown Band’s “The Owl Tour” comes to Arkansas in April 2020

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — The Zac Brown Band is bringing its latest concert tour to Central Arkansas next year.

The multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning, southern rock group performs April 17, 2020 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

Tickets for the band’s “The Owl Tour” go on sale Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. and are priced at $29.50, $59.50, $79.50 and $99.50 (plus applicable services charges – there is an 8 ticket limit per household). Tickets will be available at the arena box office, online at www.ticketmaster.com or www.LiveNation.com.

“The Owl Tour” celebrates and features music from the band’s newest album, The Owl, as well as hits from the band’s entire discography and a diverse range of cover songs that have become a signature part of any Zac Brown Band show. Featuring the dynamic melodies they have long been known for and new, genre-bending sounds, the album and tour draw inspiration from the mythology and mystery surrounding the Great Horned Owl that can see perfectly in the night, serving as a guide when we need sight even in the darkest of moments.

The spring 2020 leg of “The Owl Tour” follows this past summer’s epic, 32-stop tour that brought the band to some of the nation’s most storied music venues including Boston’s Fenway Park, where Zac Brown Band played two consecutive sold-out shows, extending their record to eleven consecutive sold-out shows – the most of any other act at the famed venue. The spring 2020 leg of ‘The Owl Tour’ will feature support acts from Amos Lee and Jason ‘Poo Bear’ Boyd throughout the run.

“The energy throughout ‘The Owl Tour’ has been electric at every stop,” said Zac Brown. “It’s been an unforgettable year and we’ve had so much fun sharing the new music with our fans. We can’t wait to get back on the road next spring.”

“The Owl Tour” Summer 2019 leg marked Zac Brown Band’s third consecutive touring run within the span of a single calendar year, playing to almost three quarters of a million fans. “The Owl Tour” effortlessly showcases their dynamic chemistry and unforgettable live act, whether they’re performing fan-favorites or just-released tracks from the newest

album.

“The Owl Tour” hit #1 on Pollstar’s Live75 chart and earned high praise across the country. The Boston Globe said, “[Zac Brown Band’s] blend of chops, spirit, and knowing exactly how to please a crowd has made them one of the summer concert season’s most reliable draws, always ready for a good time but also keenly aware of how to keep an audience on its toes.” The Pittsburgh Post Gazette also praised the show for “taking fans on a 28-song emotional roller coaster filled with classics and covers.”

“The Owl Tour” Spring 2020 Dates:

Feb 28, 2020 Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center *

Feb 29, 2020 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena *

Mar 04, 2020 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena *

Mar 05, 2020 Knoxville, TN Thompson Boling – Arena *

Mar 06, 2020 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena *

Mar 12, 2020 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center *

Mar 13, 2020 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena *

Mar 14, 2020 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena * (on-sale Monday, Nov. 25)

Mar 15, 2020 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena *

Mar 26, 2020 Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center *

Mar 27, 2020 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena *

Mar 28, 2020 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion *

Apr 15, 2020 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center *

Apr 16, 2020 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center *

Apr 17, 2020 Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena *

Apr 23, 2020 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena *

Apr 24, 2020 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena *

Apr 25, 2020 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena *

July 24, 2020 Shakopee, MN Twin Cities Summer Jam+

July 25, 2020 Monticello, IA Great Jones County Fair+

* Denotes special guests Amos Lee and Poo Bear

+ Denotes festival stops





