“Solar in the past, it really didn’t make much sense.”, said Evan Hooper, Energy Consultant with Natural Energy Solar. “There was a hefty down payment, you were seeing, roughly with solar in the past, you know, 5 to 10 years till you were getting a return on that investment. Now, now you’re seeing savings day 1.”

“Zero down, clean energy, renewable, more control of your monthly payment, because you’re gonna produce energy to go back into the grid, as well as what you use while the suns out.”, adds customer, Rob Desbien.

“One of the main things that sets us apart from most other companies is that we’re all in house. When I say all in house, meaning that Natural Energy is not gonna be the only ones qualifying you for the net meeting program, but we’re also actually gonna be installing the panels, such as the ones you see right behind me here. With the 24/7 monitoring system, its really a gamechanger in solar. Reason being is you’re going to be able to see what you’re producing compared to consuming at real time. It’s also gonna show that day, that week, that month, and that year, so you’re able to do comparisons, okay what was I producing and consuming year 1 compared to year 7? What was I consuming and producing year 7 compared to year 15?”, said Evan.

“It is really an exciting time I believe, and for this house and what we have here, I’m excited about it moving forward.”, says Rob.

Evan said, “If I could describe Natural Energy Solar in three words, it’s dedication, your local guys, and hard work.”