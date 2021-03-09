$1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill could pass later this week

Rep. Bruce Westerman (R) thinks the bill is "too expensive"

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — U.S. Representative Bruce Westerman (R-AR) said he thinks no House Republicans will vote for the revised COVID-19 relief bill.

The $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan passed along party lines in the Senate over the weekend. It includes $1,400 direct payments to (some) Americans, extended jobless benefits, and funding for vaccine distribution.

Stimulus money: Most Americans who earn $75,000 would get a full payment. Those earning between $75,000-$80,000 would get a partial payment.

But, Congressman Westerman said this bill is too expensive.

“We still have a trillion dollars left from the CARES Act and other relief funding. Only 9% of this bill actually goes toward healthcare and a lot of it going to education can’t even be spent until next year.”

The House is expected to pass the bill later this week.

President Joe Biden said, “as soon as I get it,” that he would sign the legislation.