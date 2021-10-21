1 dead, 1 hospitalized after accident on set of ‘Rust,’ starring Alec Baldwin

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person is dead and another wounded Thursday after a prop gun misfired on the set of a western movie being filmed near Santa Fe, New Mexico Thursday.

Santa Fe County deputies responded Thursday afternoon to the Bonanza Creek Ranch where the movie “Rust,” starring Alec Baldwin was being filmed.

The sheriff’s office said two people were shot during filming when a prop gun was fired. One person, a 42-year-old woman, was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital where she died.

Deputies taped off a church on set which was put on lockdown and production has been halted in the meantime. Another crew member, a 42-year-old male, was taken to the hospital in Santa Fe.

It wasn’t immediately clear who fired the gun and what the projectile was.

Written by Joel Souza, “Rust” also stars Travis Fimmel, Brady Noon, Frances Fisher and Jensen Ackles.

It follows the story of a notorious outlaw played by Baldwin, who goes on the run with his 13-year-old grandson after the boy is sentenced to hang for the accidental killing of a local rancher.

This is a developing story and will be updated.