1 dead, 1 hospitalized after accident on set of ‘Rust,’ starring Alec Baldwin

News

by: KRQE Staff, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Deputies block off Bonanza Ranch near Santa Fe. (Courtesy: KRQE)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person is dead and another wounded Thursday after a prop gun misfired on the set of a western movie being filmed near Santa Fe, New Mexico Thursday.

Santa Fe County deputies responded Thursday afternoon to the Bonanza Creek Ranch where the movie “Rust,” starring Alec Baldwin was being filmed.

The sheriff’s office said two people were shot during filming when a prop gun was fired. One person, a 42-year-old woman, was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital where she died.

Deputies taped off a church on set which was put on lockdown and production has been halted in the meantime. Another crew member, a 42-year-old male, was taken to the hospital in Santa Fe.

It wasn’t immediately clear who fired the gun and what the projectile was.

Written by Joel Souza, “Rust” also stars Travis Fimmel, Brady Noon, Frances Fisher and Jensen Ackles.

It follows the story of a notorious outlaw played by Baldwin, who goes on the run with his 13-year-old grandson after the boy is sentenced to hang for the accidental killing of a local rancher.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers