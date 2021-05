FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One person is dead after a fire at a vacant home in Fort Smith on Monday.

According to Fort Smith Fire Chief Phil Christensen, the department responded to 616 N. 19th Street on Monday night for reports of a structure fire.

The name of the person who died has not been released. Christensen said he believed they were the only person in the building at the time.

Fire marshals will investigate the cause of the fire, he said.