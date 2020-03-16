10 Oklahomans test positive for COVID-19

OKLAHOMA (KNWA/KFTA) — Ten people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

Moving forward, the CDC is no longer confirming presumptive positive cases.

All positive cases reported in the Oklahoma State Department of Health Public Health Lab will stand as confirmed.

One of the confirmed cases is a man in his 50’s who had recently traveled to Italy.

Gov. Kevin Stitt has revealed that the man has recovered.

He has been tested twice more and both tests can back negative, which is the indicator of recovery.