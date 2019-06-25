10 year anniversary of Michael Jackson’s death

Today marks the 10th anniversary of Michael Jackson’s death.

The “King of Pop,” was born on August 29, 1958 in Gary, Indiana.

At a young age, he and his brothers starting singing together in the Jackson 5, later signing with Motown Records.

Their hits included “I Want You Back,” “ABC” and “The Love You Save.”

Jackson later broke out as a solo artist, winning eight Grammy awards for his “Thriller” album.

Jackson died June 25, 2009, falling victim to cardiac arrest.

The LA County Coroner determined Jackson’s death was a homicide due to acute propofol intoxication.

His doctor was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.