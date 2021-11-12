10-year-old killed in Lawrence County after rollover crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 10-year-old girl was killed Thursday afternoon when an oncoming vehicle struck the vehicle she was riding in, causing it to overturn into a ditch.

According to Arkansas Department Public of Safety, Matthew Simmons, 36, Nickie Ivy, 31, and a 10-year old were traveling southbound in the inside left traffic lane when Eddie Hampton, 37, traveling northbound, entered the center turn lane.

Simmons and Ivy’s vehicle began to enter back into the left inside lane from the far-right lane after passing another vehicle. Simmons then struck the right-front of the vehicle, causing them to slide into the front of Hampton’s vehicle before overturning and landing in a ditch.

Simmons, Ivy and Hampton were all injured in the crash and taken to Lawrence Memorial Hospital. The minor was killed in the accident.

