FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Progress is being made on the 10-Year Transit Development Plan here in Northwest Arkansas.

The 10-year plan is a part of the larger 25-year regional transportation plan, and odds are it could be the first improvement you see under this umbrella.

I spoke with Executive Director for Ozark Regional Transit, Joel Gardner; he said most of the work up until this point has been getting all the major cities in Northwest Arkansas on the same page, drawing new routes, and planning out funding.

Gardner added that there had been several pilot bus programs leading up to this master plan over the years, and the master plan will contain elements from each one of them.

The current focus is coming up with a fair way for the members to votes based upon how much money each entity is contributing to the project, but Gardner is confident all will be worked out promptly.

“We’ve really got to get the board buttoned-down, and they’re all on board with it,” said Gardner. “All I can say is its great working for a group of people like this who are as committed to public transit as we are in Northwest Arkansas.”

Gardner said the first step will be to put in the order for the new buses, which he can’t do until the board signs off on the proposed plan.

The timeline on these signatures, he says, is hard to predict; however, he expects we will see those signatures somewhere in the next year or two.