$100 cash available for recently vaccinated Fayetteville residents, workers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Applications are open for a new incentive program offering $100 cash to recently vaccinated Fayetteville residents and workers.

The incentive, approved unanimously by the Fayetteville City Council, offers the one-time payment to individuals who become fully vaccinated against COVID-19 between the dates of August 17 and October 15.

An initial $400,000 from the city’s American Rescue Plan funding was approved to fund the program.

The deadline to apply for the payment is November 1, 2021.

Qualifying individuals must have received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine within the specified time frame.

The incentive does not apply to booster shots.

When applying for the $100 incentive, you must provide the following information:

A photo of your vaccination card showing your name and date of birth, along with the date(s) of your vaccination(s), vaccine brand (Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson), and the vaccine lot number.

If you are a resident of Fayetteville, you will need proof of current residency: A photo of your ID with your address, a recent utility bill, or lease agreement.

If you work in Fayetteville, but live elsewhere, you will need to provide proof of current employment in Fayetteville, such as a photo of a paystub, 1099 form, or invoice for work performed during the eligibility time period.

Parents or guardians of children who become fully vaccinated will see a place on the form where they may include children’s vaccination information as well. You do no need to complete separate forms for each child, the city says.

After you have submitted the application, city staff will review the information and contact you regarding the status of your application within two business days.

If approved, you can pick up your cash payment at Fayetteville City Hall, 113 West Mountain St. A photo ID will be required.