100 Families Crawford County celebrates 1st anniversary

News
Posted: / Updated:

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — 100 Families Crawford County celebrated its 1st anniversary in Van Buren on October 12.

It’s an initiative of the United Way of Fort Smith in collaboration with Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s Restore Hope Arkansas.

The program helps families move from crisis to career.

The celebration was broadcast to the community via Facebook where many people spoke on the push to help the community.

“The families that we’ve helped is up to 180 right now, and that is 435 children,” said Charlotte Douglas, United Way Crawford County coordinator for 100 Families.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers