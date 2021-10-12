100 Families Crawford County celebrates 1st anniversary

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — 100 Families Crawford County celebrated its 1st anniversary in Van Buren on October 12.

It’s an initiative of the United Way of Fort Smith in collaboration with Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s Restore Hope Arkansas.

The program helps families move from crisis to career.

The celebration was broadcast to the community via Facebook where many people spoke on the push to help the community.

“The families that we’ve helped is up to 180 right now, and that is 435 children,” said Charlotte Douglas, United Way Crawford County coordinator for 100 Families.