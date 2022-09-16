BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and the U.S. District Court, Western District of Arkansas, will welcome 100 new citizens during a naturalization ceremony Monday at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

According to a press release, Magistrate Judge Christy Comstock will preside and will administer the Oath of Allegiance. Congratulatory remarks will be provided by numerous members of the community, including previously naturalized citizens.

The 100 citizenship candidates come from the following 33 countries: Afghanistan, Argentina, Brazil, Burma, Cambodia, Canada, China, Dominican Republic, Egypt, El Salvador, Finland, Germany, Honduras, Iceland, India, Italy, Jordan, Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Mauritius, Mexico, Mongolia, Nigeria, the Philippines, South Africa, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, Venezuela and Vietnam.

Each year, USCIS celebrates the connection between the Constitution and citizenship and highlights what it means to be a citizen of the United States by holding special naturalization ceremonies across the country. This ceremony is one of many that will take place as part of USCIS’ annual Constitution Week and Citizenship Day celebration.

USCIS often participates in naturalization ceremonies at museums, schools, libraries and other notable locations to “celebrate the conclusion of an immigrant’s journey to citizenship and honor the commitment they have shown along the way.” Special venues “not only make these events meaningful for those who have voluntarily chosen to participate in American democracy and dedicated themselves to the country’s future, but they also reflect the strength and spirit of the United States.”

On September 17, the nation observes Constitution Day and Citizenship Day as part of Constitution Week (September 17 to 23). The commemoration honors both the signing of the U.S. Constitution on September 17, 1787, and an observance that began in 1940 as “I Am an American Day.” Citizenship Day began in 1952, based on a law signed by President Harry Truman, and in 1955, President Dwight Eisenhower proclaimed the first Constitution Week.

USCIS encourages new citizens and guests to share their naturalization ceremony experiences and photos through social media, using the hashtag #NewUSCitizen – and in honor of Citizenship Day and Constitution Week – #CitizenshipDay and #ConstitutionWeek.

The event starts at 9 a.m. on September 19. For more information on USCIS and its programs, please visit uscis.gov.