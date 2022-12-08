FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Mount Sequoyah Center is celebrating 100 years and hosting its first ‘Northwest Arkansas Festival of Trees.’

Fully-decorated trees and wreathes were donated by local organizations and community members to be auctioned off in the nonprofit’s fundraiser. Each of the Christmas trees have a special story behind its design with some of the themes being perfect for wine lovers, kids or Razorback fans.

You can own one of them by placing your bid here. The money raised supports the preservation of its facilities that people have enjoyed over the last 100 years.

“You get to take a retreat in the center of a metropolitan area such as Northwest Arkansas. We’re right smack dab in the middle of Fayetteville, but once you ascend the mountain, it really feels like a separate space and a space to take a breath and enjoy,” said Grace Dilday, with the Mount Sequoyah Center.

This weekend, the center is celebrating 100 years of giving back to the community through its classes and camps, focusing on education and art. The celebration will take place Saturday, December 10 at the center from 5 to 7 p.m. and you can find more information here.

The trees will be available for bidding until Saturday at 8 a.m.