10,000 Balconies play to debut in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – (KNWA) Theatre Squared is set to debut the special workshop production, 10,000 Balconies on Friday, September 30th.

The play is loosely inspired by Romeo and Juliet, and set in modern Syria. 10,000 Balconies is an intimate window into the oldest continuously-inhabited city in the world, suffused with its poetry, music, dance, and movement, and centered on a story of love in contemporary Damascus.

Actors Anton Obeid and Ali Andre Ali, joined KNWA Today’s Tavares Jones to share more on audiences can expect during the play’s three-day run.

10, 000 balconies is just one of seven remarkable plays to be featured during Theatre Squared’s grand opening season. Showtimes are as follows:

Friday, August 30 at 8pm

Saturday, August 31 at 2:30pm* & 8pm

Sunday, September 1 at 2:30pm* & 7pm*

