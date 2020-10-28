10th Arkansas lawmaker tests positive for coronavirus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A tenth Arkansas lawmaker has tested positive for the coronavirus in what has become the second largest COVID-19 outbreak in a state legislature.

A House spokeswoman on Wednesday said Rep. Marcus Richmond tested positive for the virus. He’s the latest in an outbreak that prompted a halt to budget hearings last week.

Hearings resumed on Tuesday but with new social distancing procedures.

Arkansas’ outbreak is second only to one in Mississippi’s legislature this summer, when dozens of lawmakers there tested positive.

Arkansas has had more than 107,000 virus cases since the pandemic began.