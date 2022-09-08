FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On September 8 at 5:45 a.m. ROTC students at the University of Arkansas held their annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

The event remembered the first responders who lost their lives in that attack almost 21 years ago.

ROTC Army and Air Force students, local first responders, and anyone who wanted to help remember those lost during the 9/11 attacks climbed 110 flights of stairs at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

This is the 10th year for the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. The steps represent the height that first responders ascended to rescue people trapped in the twin towers.

More than 100 students participated, some carrying 35 pound ruck sacks on their back. Many firefighters and police officers climbed in their full gear, replicating the 9/11 first responders who did the same.

One ROTC Army student, Andrea Chandler, said students like her are glad to be able to pay their respects to those that were lost.

“It’s important that we remember what happened on 911 with a stair climb every year because it’s the reason why a lot of us join and why we do what we do. And I think that’s so important to remember as we go about our daily lives. This is a good annual reminder of that,” said Chandler.

110 flights of stairs is equivalent to weaving through the Razorback stadium’s lower level, and running the length of the football field four times.

Organizers said this is a tradition they want to continue for many years, to make sure the brave men and women who gave their lives aren’t forgotten.