11 percent of COVID-19 cases at nursing homes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Eleven percent of the state’s total COVID-19 cases are in nursing homes.

According to Arkansas Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith that includes both residents and workers.

Active contact investigations are taking place at 28 nursing homes in the state.

Since the outbreak began in March, 93 nursing home residents and 71 workers have tested positive with COVID-19.

Six nursing home deaths have been reported.

“I think part of why our death rate is so low compared to other states is because of the very aggressive contact tracing investigations that have been going on at these nursing homes,” Dr. Smith said.

Residents in three nursing homes in Northwest Arkansas have tested positive for the coronavirus.

That includes Apple Creek Health and Rehab in Centerton, Meadowview Health and Rehab in Huntsville and the Rogers Health and Rehab Center.