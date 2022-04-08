FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 112 Drive-In in Fayetteville opens for the season this weekend.

Families lined up on April 8 to watch “Sonic the Hedgehog 2”. Spots will be limited this year to promote social distancing.

Moviegoers can sit outside of their cars in designated areas in front of their parking spot, or they can enjoy the movie from the comfort of their back seat.

“It’s very cool,” Lane Connelly of Prairie Grove said. “I’m excited to make a pillow fort in the back of the car and snuggle up and watch the movie,”

Another thing that sets the drive-in experience apart from traditional theaters is guests can bring their own snacks for a small fee.

The drive-in will be open each Friday and Saturday until fall.