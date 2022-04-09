FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 112 Drive-In property could be rezoned to include things like homes and retail spaces.

Corey Johnson is a longtime fan of the Drive-In. He said he’ll be sad to see the place lost if it gets rezoned.

“It’s one of those iconic bits of Fayetteville, it’s one of those things that like people think of when they think of it and I think it’s like, oh, we’re a fun, funky place,” Johnson said.

The property is set to be rezoned from a commercial zone to an urban thoroughfare district. Jonathan Curth, development services director for Fayetteville, said this would allow housing on the property in addition to things like offices and stores.

“It injects some residential use allowances so you can build single family homes all the way up to apartments and everything in between,” Curth said.

Rezoning the property doesn’t mean any set plan for the area is guaranteed.

“We never really know for certain what you’re getting other than those land uses allowed,” Curth said. “So there’s always a lot of conversation and emotions involved, especially in projects like this where I think a lot of people have nostalgia.”

The uncertainty of what the property could become is what worries Johnson. He said there’s no guarantees the housing that could be built there would be affordable. So he hopes whatever happens to the property will cater to different people in Fayetteville.

“The further we price, sort of the lower middle class out of this town, the more we sort of undercut our ability to be a sustainable city in the future, the more we make the city unaffordable to live in,” Johnson said.

The Fayetteville Planning Commission will discuss the rezoning at its meeting on Monday.