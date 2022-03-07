FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 112 Drive-In has set April 8 as its season-opening date with “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” as the first movie being shown.

According to the drive-in’s website, movies will only be shown on Fridays and Saturdays and the number of vehicles will be limited to allow for social distancing. Spots will be on a first-come-first-serve basis.

“We have worked together with the government authorities and health department to offer you an evening out. Let’s follow the rules and be considerate of others,” the site said.

Admission prices are $10 for those aged 13 and older and $5 for kids ages 6-12. Children 5 and under get in free. Debit and credit cards are also now being accepted.

The drive-in will open 1 hour and 15 minutes before showtimes each day. Larger vehicles are asked to park in the back rows and smaller cars only in the front three rows.

Guests may sit outside their vehicles in your designated area in front of your vehicle. Children must be supervised at all times by an adult and must remain with that supervising adult.

The website also notes the concession stand will be open and serving all the food one can expect at a drive-in.

Patrons own food can be brought in but a $10 fee per car will be collected at the gate along with your admission tickets.

The drive-in is located at 3552 AR-112 in Fayetteville, AR 72704.