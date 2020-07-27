Benton County Fair to allow exhibitors and ‘limited immediate family’ only

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 116th Annual Benton County Fair will be open to registered exhibitors and “limited immediate family” only as it adjusts its schedule to focus on livestock competitions and other exhibitor entries, according to a release from organizers on Monday.

All fair exhibitors, family members, volunteers and staff are required to wear a face covering while on the fairgrounds and to follow CDC health guidelines regarding social distancing.

Social distancing at the Benton County Fair means staying six feet — “one cow, two pigs or three goats” — apart from non-household members.

There is no food, music, or carnival planned for this years event, schedule to run from August 1-13, 2020.

“We are disappointed to have to limit our schedule and attendance to exhibitors and immediate family only,” said Ashley Hays, Benton County Fair Board President. “We were advised by the Arkansas Department of Health and the Arkansas Agriculture and Poultry Commission to scale back our event given the number of COVID cases in Northwest Arkansas.”

The fair released the following tentative schedule of events:

You can learn more about exhibiting and online entry at www.bentonar.fairwire.com.

The livestock shows will be live streamed at CMCAUCTIONS.com.