PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Pea Ridge Police Department arrested a 12-year-old on April 12 in an investigation relating to a bomb threat made to the Pea Ridge School District.

The juvenile was arrested on a felony warrant for Threatening to Commit an Act of Mass Violence on School Property.

Police say the juvenile surrendered himself in the company of his parents without incident.

“During the investigation, which included the execution of a search warrant on the juvenile’s residence, no explosive devices, materials or means of carrying out the threat were found,” a release from the Pea Ridge Police Department said.

“We are grateful to our community for their support as we conducted this investigation according to the laws and procedures of this state. We would also like to thank the FBI Office in Fayetteville for their assistance and consultations during the investigation,” the release added.