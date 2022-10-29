ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers School District released that two buses were shot by a BB gun on Friday afternoon leading to the arrest of a 12-year-old.

Rogers Police Department said that a 12-year-old boy is charged with aggravated assault after shooting two buses with a BB gun.

According to police, one bus was southbound on Dixieland Road by the apartments just North of Pleasant Grove Road when someone shot the window with a BB.

A second bus was traveling north and a window was also shot with a BB.

Both buses had a broken window according to a Rogers School District release.

No one was injured and the buses continued to take the students home.

Detectives talked with both drivers. Police are still investigating the situation.