13 charged in federal court in connection with Capitol riot; including Arkansan Richard Barnett

Capitol police officers in riot gear push back demonstrators who try to break a door of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — The U.S. Department of Justice has charged 13 people in federal court in Washington D.C., in connection with the riot that happened in, and around, the Capitol building on Wednesday, January 6.

Another 40 individuals have been charged in Superior Court, according to the DOJ’s statement released on Friday, January 8. Their charges include unlawful entry, curfew violations, and firearms-related crimes.

“The lawless destruction of the U.S. Capitol building was an attack against one of our Nation’s greatest institutions. My Office, along with our law enforcement partners at all levels, has been expeditiously working and leveraging every resource to identify, arrest, and begin prosecuting these individuals who took part in the brazen criminal acts at the U.S. Capitol. We are resolute in our commitment to holding accountable anyone responsible for these disgraceful criminal acts, and to anyone who might be considering engaging in or inciting violence in the coming weeks – know this: you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin

13 DEFENDANTS CHARGED IN FEDERAL COURT

Cleveland Meredith was charged on Jan. 7, 2021, with making interstate threats to Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

was charged on Jan. 7, 2021, with making interstate threats to Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Richard Barnett , of Arkansas, was charged on Jan. 7, 2021, with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful entry; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and theft of public money, property, or records. Barnett allegedly entered a restricted area of the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

, of Alabama, was charged on Jan. 7, 2021, with possession of an unregistered firearm (destructive device) and carrying a pistol without a license. It is alleged that Coffman’s vehicle contained 11 explosive devices known as Molotov cocktails and firearms. It is further alleged he was in possession of two firearms. Coffman was arrested and is currently being held. His detention hearing is scheduled for Jan. 12, 2021. Mark Leffingwell , was charged on Jan. 7, 2021, with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; assault on a federal law enforcement officer; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Leffingwell allegedly entered the Senate side of the Capitol and when stopped by law enforcement, struck an officer in the helmet and chest. Leffingwell is currently being held and has a detention hearing in district court today.

was charged on Jan. 7, 2021, with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority. The defendant appeared in district court and was released. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 28, 2021. Matthew Council , of Florida, was charged on Jan. 7, 2021, with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Council allegedly unlawfully entered the Capitol building, and when stopped by law enforcement, he pushed the officer.

The cases are being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and are being investigated jointly by the FBI; U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; United States Marshals Service; U.S. Capitol Police Department; and the Metropolitan Police Department.