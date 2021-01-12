1,371 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Arkansas set state record

Regina Nelson, left, is tested for the coronavirus by Gina Johnson, a nurse tech, at the Bono Family Medical Clinic drive-thru testing site on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Bono, Ark. (Quentin Winstine/The Jonesboro Sun via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Hospitalizations for the illness caused by the new coronavirus have set a second record high for Arkansas in three days.

The 1,371 hospitalizations reported Monday bested the record 1,346 set Saturday.

1,268 new cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas have been added in today’s update. Visit our interactive dashboard later today for more information on the new cases: https://t.co/zAiVqJWeXF pic.twitter.com/9N1FMUeHH2 — Ark. Dept. of Health (@ADHPIO) January 11, 2021

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the 1,268 new cases of COVID-19, the illness the coronavirus causes, shows the pace of new cases appears to be slowing.

State health officials say active COVID-19 cases numbered 25,534 Monday, almost 2,000 fewer than Sunday.

Thirty-eight new deaths rose the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 4,081.