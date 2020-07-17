13th annual Dream Big Gala goes virtual

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Children’s Safety Center of Washington County is forging ahead with the 13th annual Dream Big Gala and this time, it’s virtual!

It’s the center’s largest fundraiser each year, but because of the coronavirus hosting an in-person event wasn’t on the table.

Money raised helps the center advocate for and help child abuse victims and their families free of charge.

CSC Director Emily Rappe Fisher said having the event online allows them to spread awareness to a larger audience because unfortunately, child abuse does not stop because of a pandemic.

“So we need the community support now more than ever. Our doors have never closed not one single day during this entire pandemic,” she said. “We are still seeing children everyday at the center, providing these critical services to them.”

The event starts streaming at 7 p.m. It is free to watch.

Enjoy live music, circus acts, a silent auction and more.