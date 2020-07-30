14 additional guardsmen to support ADH in COVID-19 fight

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson approved the state active duty call-up of an additional 14 guardsmen to support the Arkansas Dept. of Health.

In addition to the 14 called to duty today, 28 Guardsmen are still providing the following support

to state agencies and partners:

Five Guardsmen are providing logistics support to distribute personal protective

equipment at a warehouse in North Little Rock.

equipment at a warehouse in North Little Rock. Nine Guardsmen are providing case management and call center support at Washington

Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville.

Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville. Fourteen Guardsmen are providing patient and facility support, as well as patient

transport at a COVID-19 positive isolation facility in Little Rock.

transport at a COVID-19 positive isolation facility in Little Rock. The Arkansas National Guard assumes support roles to augment civil authorities, where needed and directed by the Governor, to help in a crisis.

With recent increases in COVID-19 cases has placed a strain on ADH case management team, according to a press release.

Arkansas National Guardsmen will assist the ADH with COVID-19 positive case management in line with state and federal guidelines outlined by the designated ADH supervisor, according to the release.

The release said they will report to the ADH August 30.