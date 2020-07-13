14 nursing home deaths in less than a week; COVID-19 related

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — There have been 14 nursing home deaths since July 7, according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s (ADH) Nursing Homes report for Monday, July 13.

Seven deaths were reported at Mitchell’s Nursing Home in Danville, Yell County. The facility has 105 licensed beds and is classified as a skilled nursing facility.

The Springs of Magnolia (aka Community Compassion Center of Magnolia) in Columbia County reported three deaths — bringing the agency’s total to eight. According to a government website the agency had an August 2019 inspection and was cited for several deficiencies.

Two deaths happened at Crestpark of Helena in Phillips County. This facility has 100 certified beds and was most recently cited for four deficencies in December 2019. It is the home’s fourth COVID-related death.

The Arkansas State Veterans Home at Fayetteville reported its first of two COVID-19 related deaths. The 90-bed facility opened June 2006. It is a licensed Medicaid/Medicare skilled nursing care and rehabilitation facility. The VA nursing home operates under the direction of the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs.

Overall, Waters of White Hall in Jefferson County (16 deaths) and The Lakes at Maumelle H&R in Pulaski County (13 deaths) have reported the most deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

NURSING HOME OVERALL DATA, PER ADH, 7/13:

902 positive COVID-19 cases among residents

268 recoveries among residents

132 residents have died

615 healthcare workers positive

209 healthcare workers have recovered

Arkansas has 227 nursing homes according to Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS).

A CLOSER LOOK: COVID-19 nursing home deaths; visitor reopening plan