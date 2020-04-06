14-year-old girl killed in accidental shooting, Baxter County sheriff says

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KARK) — The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 14-year-old Jonesboro girl was shot and killed on Friday.

According to a release sent out Monday from Sheriff John Montgomery, the shooting appears to be accidental.

The shooting was on Panther Heights Drive near Lake Norfork.

The 911 call center received a call from another 14-year-old girl who said she was playing with her father’s gun and accidentally shot her friend.

Investigators were told the two girls were playing hide and seek inside the house. According to the news release, one of the girls went to a downstairs bedroom and found the rifle, which she believed was unloaded. According to the statement from the sheriff, when the victim came down the stairs, the girls began laughing about the gun, and then the gun was fired. There were no adults at the house when the shooting took place, according to the sheriff.

First responders found the victim had been shot once with a small caliber rifle.

First responders tried to revive the victim, but were unsuccessful.

According to Sheriff Montgomery, the victim’s body is being sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Little Rock for an autopsy to confirm the cause and manner of death.

No foul play is suspected, according to the sheriff.