15 percent of Arkansas nursing homes report COVID-19 cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — About 15% of the state’s nursing homes have reported at least one case of COVID-19.
That includes a long term care facility in Fayetteville where three residents died from the virus.
A total of 80 people at nursing homes are currently battling the illness.
The governor believes these care facilities hit the COVID-19 peak last week with 100 total cases.
A total of 192 nursing homes in Arkansas have not reported any cases of the virus.
- Traveling educator helps parents spot drug addiction
- ‘Is it enough?’: Mnuchin, Powell testify on country’s economic response to COVID-19
- Arkansas’ federal prison 1 of the nation’s highest for COVID-19 cases
- JCPenney reopens in Rogers; was closed due to COVID-19
- Treasury, Fed update senators on coronavirus relief rollout