15 percent of Arkansas nursing homes report COVID-19 cases

by: Megan Wilson

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — About 15% of the state’s nursing homes have reported at least one case of COVID-19.

That includes a long term care facility in Fayetteville where three residents died from the virus.

A total of 80 people at nursing homes are currently battling the illness.

The governor believes these care facilities hit the COVID-19 peak last week with 100 total cases.

A total of 192 nursing homes in Arkansas have not reported any cases of the virus.

