15-year-old girl charged with murder in Arkansas man’s death

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Authorities in west-central Arkansas say a 15-year-old girl has been arrested on a first-degree murder warrant in the death of a 52-year-old man near Atkins.

Pope County Sheriff Shane Jones told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the girl is being held in the neighboring Yell County jail on $300,000 bond.

Her name has not been released.

Authorities investigating reports of a shooting say 52-year-old Edward Eugene Arnold dead near Atkins.

A suspected cause of death and the relationship between the girl and Arnold have not been released.

