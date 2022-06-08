MARION COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On June 8 the Arkansas State Police (ASP) announced that a 15-year-old has been taken into custody by ASP Special Agents and is being held in connection with the death of a Marion County man.

According to a press release from ASP, the male youth is being detained in Conway under laws applicable to an accused juvenile offender until a decision is made on whether to criminally charge the youth as an adult or proceed with a juvenile adjudication process.

Sheriff’s deputies in Marion County discovered the body of Daniel W. Stine, 80, at his home southwest of Yellville on June 6 at approximately 11:30. Deputies had responded to the residence at 2723 Arkansas Highway 235 after receiving a report of gunshots and an intruder inside the home.

The sheriff’s department contacted the Arkansas State Police, requesting the department’s Criminal Investigation Division investigate Stine’s death. The investigation is continuing.