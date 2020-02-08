15th and final Chilirhea raises money for charity

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The 15th and final Chilirhea Chili Cook-Off took place Saturday at the Washington County Fairgrounds.

Guests were treated to over 30 different types of chili, live music, adult beverages and a silent auction featuring a variety of different gifts.

In the past ten years, Chilirhea has raised over $550,000 for Alzheimer’s Arkansas, UAMS Reynolds Institute on Aging, and The Broyles Foundation, making it one of the fastest-growing charity events in NWA.

Last year, Chilirhea raised over $100,000 alone and officials hope that this year’s cook-off can top that mark and bring more awareness to Alzheimer’s.