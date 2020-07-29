$16 million granted to the Department of Health for contact tracing

The extra funding requested Tuesday is meant to fund either an additional contractor, or an equivalent 350 contract tracers and 20 nurses.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Legislative Council approves $16 million for the Arkansas Department of Health to expand contact tracing.

Before the $16 million was approved, the ADH had over $20 million granted to them.

Critics of the approval questioned why the ADH needed more money if that money hadn’t been spent yet.

The department’s Chief of Staff Stephanie Williams explained that the money was basically invested in contractors in charge of hiring contract tracers.

Right now, the ADH is using two contractors, who are on track to have a combined 700 contract tracers by the end of the year.

The extra funding requested Tuesday is meant to fund either an additional contractor, or an equivalent 350 contract tracers and 20 nurses.

But, one contractor admits it hasn’t been successful in hiring minority contract tracers.

Ray Hanley, the CEO of the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care said, “We’re trying to get people that have customer service experience, we’re trying to get people that have the communication skills to make these calls, and that’s not an easy process in a lot of minority communities, particularly in the Marshallese.”

Between these two contractors, there is only one Marshallese translator, leading some state leaders to call for a more focused approach to helping minority groups disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

Separately, the council approved $7 million to help the Marshallese and latinx communities survive the COVID-19 pandemic.