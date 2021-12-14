16-year-old arrested in connection with weekend shots fired in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers Police have arrested a 16-year-old male in connection with a weekend incident in which multiple shooters exchanged fire.

Several vehicles and residences were struck in an early morning incident on December 11, but nobody was injured.

According to the Rogers Police Department, officers responded to a call around 12:50 a.m. at the 200 block of East Glendale Lane in response to “multiple calls of shots fired.”

Upon arrival. officers found a blue Nissan Sentra in the street with “what appeared to be a 9mm sized bullet hole in the front fender,” according to a police report.

During their initial investigation, officers determined that there was a disagreement amongst a gathering of people at 208 E. Glendale Lane. As a juvenile male was leaving the residence, he reportedly fired a .223 AR pistol into the residence.

Subjects inside the residence returned fire with a semi-automatic pistol and struck a neighboring residence.

The initial shooter fired several more rounds into the house and into a vehicle parked in the driveway.

After following up on several leads, Detectives with the Rogers Police Department, in conjunction with the Fayetteville Police Department SWAT team, served a warrant at a residence in Fayetteville on December 13.

A 16-year-old male was arrested in connection to the shooting. He was charged with Terroristic Act (B Felony), Discharging a Firearm from a vehicl,e 2nd Degree (B felony), 11 counts of Aggravated Assault (D felonies) and Engaging in Violent Criminal Group Activity (enhancement).

A .223 AR pistol and a handgun were also located and seized.

“As with all juvenile arrests, we will evaluate the facts and determine whether adult or juvenile charges are appropriate,” said Nathan Smith, Benton County Prosecuting Attorney.

The investigation is ongoing and Rogers PD states that “more arrests are anticipated.”