16-year-old graduates with associates degree at UAFS

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas – Fort Smith says Joshua Merritt, 16, is the youngest student to walk at graduation.

Joshua graduated with an associates degree in electronics. He also received a technical certificate and two certificates of proficiency.

According to Jason Merritt, Joshua’s father and senior instructor of electronics technology at UAFS, he is double majoring in electrical engineering technology and mechanical engineering and has a 4.0 GPA.

UAFS says Joshua graduated from Greenwood High School three years early and turned 16 at the end of March. He has completed 81 hours toward his electrical engineering technology degree.

“Since this chapter of my life is the ideal time to focus on my studies of engineering fundamentals, I am currently focusing on completing two engineering bachelor’s degrees,” Joshua said. “I anticipate some industry opportunity soon, but I am also strongly considering the importance of completing master’s and doctorate degrees.”

The university says Joshua also received the Academic Excellence Award for Electronics in April.