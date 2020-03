FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — 17 more Arkansas die from the flu.

That brings the total number of flu-related deaths to 86.

More than 30,000 positive tests have been reported this flu season. Over 1,500 of them have been reported within the last week.

The CDC estimates 20,000 thousand people have died from the flu nationwide so far this season.