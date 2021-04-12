17-year-old Florida girl electrocuted after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car

News

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff,

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 17-year-old girl has died after Florida Highway Patrol troopers say she was electrocuted after stepping on downed power lines in Spring Hill. 

According to troopers, the 17-year-old was driving northbound on Evenglow Avenue near Hyacinth Lane around 12:15 p.m. when she collided with a powerline downed by a fallen tree during Sunday’s strong storms.

The girl’s Dodge Avenger caught fire along the driver’s side, so she tried to exit the car from the passenger side. Troopers say as she was exiting the car, she stepped on the downed active powerline and was electrocuted. 

She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Initial reports from Hernando County Fire Rescue said the girl was 20 years old.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers