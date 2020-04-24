170,000 Arkansans filed for unemployment

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — 170,000 people have now filed for unemployment in Arkansas.

Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston announced the new numbers today.

He also said the pandemic unemployment assistance program for the self-employed and gig workers will be running by the end of the month.

When that is up, he expects another spike in unemployment claims.

“We’re estimating anywhere from about 125,000 at a minimum who are going to file for that pandemic unemployment assistance so we want to make sure that system is fully capable to handle that large volume of people coming in and trying to process that,” Preston said.

Preston said that system is expected to launch by the end of the month.