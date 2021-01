FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – There are 175 Arkansas school districts with a high community infection rate of COVID-19.

Each of these districts have had 50 or more new known cases per 10,000 people over 14 days.

According to the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, this is a decrease from 201 districts a week ago.

22 of those districts have an infection rate of 100 for every 10,000 people.