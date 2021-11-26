178% spike in malicious shopping sites ahead of Black Friday & Cyber Monday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a report from Check Point Research (CPR), a record-breaking amount of malicious websites related to online shopping have been discovered in the run-up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Over 5,300 malicious websites are spotted per week on average by CPR, marking the highest number since the beginning of 2021.

According to the report, there has been a 178% increase in malicious websites related to e-shopping in the past six weeks, compared to the average in 2021.

We track the number of malicious websites related to online shopping almost every year ahead of the November e-Shopping holidays. This year’s numbers have broken our records. Hackers are doubling down on the strategy to lure consumers into fraud through ‘too good to be true’ offers, promising large discounts such as 80% or 85% off. Their strategy is to capitalize on a consumer’s excitement after showing an eye-popping discount. You can protect yourself by being attentive to lookalike domains, shopping from reliable sources and spotting password reset and other account related notifications that show excessive urgency. Do not click these links, and if needed, go directly to the website and change details from your account Omer Dembinsky, Data Group Manager at Check Point Software

CPR also offers the following security tips for online shoppers: