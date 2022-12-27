ROSATI, Mo. – A young woman from St. James, Missouri, died Tuesday after her car was struck by a train just south of Interstate 44.

According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the collision happened around 2:10 p.m. on County Road 3640 (Cardetti Road) near Highway KK.

The report claims a 2011 Buick LaCrosse was traveling westbound on the county road when the driver allegedly failed to yield at the crossing and was struck by an oncoming Burlington Northern freight train.

State police say the train crossing has a crossbucks and yield sign.

The woman in the car, identified as Cadey Rogers, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was 18. State police say Rogers was wearing her seat belt at the time of the collision.