FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An 18-year-old Fayetteville man was arrested Tuesday after firing a gun from a moving vehicle.

According to an arrest report, at approximately 4:02 p.m. on March 8, Hunter Krebs was traveling in a red Ford Mustang on Block Avenue when he fired at William Davis over a reported altercation between Krebs and Davis’ brother, Samuel Moog.

Davis told police Krebs fired five shots before fleeing the scene. Officers later located Krebs at his home on W. Valley Dr. where he was detained.

After several interviews, Krebs’ girlfriend, Daniell Therrien, stated the suspect fired the weapon and then told her to “go go go.” They later arrived at his home where he told her to lie.

Based on all witness statements, police then arrested Krebs for Aggravated Assault and Unlawful Discharge from a Vehicle. He was transported to the Washington County Jail where he posted a $25,000 bond and was released.