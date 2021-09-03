188 Arkansas school districts in red or purple zones on ACHI’s COVI-19 map

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — 188 Arkansas school districts have COVID-19 infection rates of 50 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period as of September 3.

According to a news release from the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, the numbers are down from the record-tying number of 201 from the prior week.

Among those 188 districts, 41 have 14 day COVID-19 infection rates of 100 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents, or more than 1% of residents, down from 42 from the previous week.

The local-level COVID-19 data can be found on ACHI’s COVID-19 web page. On ACHI’s map of Arkansas school districts, a district with 50 to 99 new known infections per 10,000 residents is shaded red, and a district with 100 or more new known infections per 10,000 residents is shaded purple.

The color-shading of a district is based on infections among community residents living within the geographical boundaries of each school district and not on cases among school employees and students.

The release says known infections reported by ACHI include confirmed and probable cases. Probable cases are based on verbal reporting and antigen test results, as identified by the Department of Health.

Infection rates and counts are not shown for districts with fewer than five reported infections to reduce the possibility of identifying individuals, according to the release.

School district counts do not include infections among incarcerated populations, in nursing homes, or in human development centers.

ACHI updated its maps and tables displaying COVID-19 vaccination rates by public school district, community, and zip code, using ADH data current as of Monday.

Every school district continues to have less than half of its population vaccinated, but according to the data from the week of September 3, Bentonville is nearly at the halfway point with 49%.

