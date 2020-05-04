1886 Crescent Hotel & Spa to reopen under new guidelines on May 15

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 1886 Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs will reopen to vacationing Arkansans under new guidelines on May 15, the historic hotel announced on Monday.

The Crescent says it will reopen under the protocols of the Arkansas Department of Health, National Restaurant Association, and American Hotel & Lodging Association.

The hotel had temporarily suspended operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic to give “the property time to spruce up for this unique reopening.”

The new protocols include:

Arkansas residents only will be welcomed beginning at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, May 15 for weekend accommodations only with all guests checking out no later than 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 18. This Friday through Monday weekend lodging pattern will remain in place for the time being.

All arriving guests will be issued a mask and asked to review and agree to travel protocols. In addition, hotel protocols will be made available to guests to review, both online and in printed form.

The hotel will only allow fifty percent (50%) occupancy to ensure separation protocols. This represents thirty-six (36) hotel rooms. The resort will also be making available their four (4) cottages.

Only three (3) people maximum per room occupancy will be allowed which includes adults and children.

All guests must register showing valid Arkansas residency (i.e. Arkansas driver’s license or Arkansas identification card).

The hotel will remain closed to all day trippers, trolley and tram riders.

In further keeping with the aforementioned guidelines, the Crescent Hotel resort venues will adhere to these protocols:

SkyBar Gourmet Pizza will be open all three days from 12 noon to 8:00 p.m. where Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and spacing requirements will be followed. Delivery and pick-up orders will also be available during these same hours.

Breakfast will be served on Saturday through Monday via “room service only” from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

New Moon Salon will return to operation. New Moon Day Spa will remain closed temporarily. “Direct Contact Areas” will require additional safety protocols. Salon services require reservations and advanced consultation.

Crescent Hotel Ghost Tours will be offering a nightly activity for registered guests only. The number of participants will be limited in order to provide for proper social distancing.

Resort activities will be available to registered guests throughout the weekend with maximum numeric protocols in place to ensure proper social distancing.

Additional “Direct Contact Areas” (i.e. salon, ghost tour, etc.) protocols will apply such as:

Patrons will agree to a non-invasive temperature testing prior to any such activity.

If any patron tests above 100.4 degrees F., that person will be given a no-charge cancellation (i.e. full refund or credit)

Any and all patrons participating in any of these activities will be required to wear a nose and mouth covering mask during the full activity period. If a guest patron does not have a mask, an adequate mask will be provided by the hotel at no additional cost.

“As a reminder to our fellow Arkansans who come and join us here in Eureka Springs during these weekends, we would appreciate you staying in those properties that follow these appropriate protocols and adhering to proper social distancing while avoiding crowds of greater than ten (10),” Jack Moyer, general manager and executive vice-president of the Crescent, said in the release.

“We would further encourage you if you have been or are feeling sick to please reschedule your trip. Also, if you or anyone in your party has recently been around someone who has been feeling sick, please reschedule your trip.”