188th Wing Air National Guard training program

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mercy and the 188th Wing Air National Guard are currently in a training affiliation agreement.

The training affiliation agreement began last month it allows the Air Force airmen to train with Mercy staff while focusing on providing care to patients in trauma, critical care and wound management.

Lieutenant Peter Mudge with the 188th Wing Air Medic said the group is doing a fine job.

“That’s the ultimate goal of this training affliation agreement is training our airmen for the work that they’re going to be peforming and getting their training signed off,” he said.

The agreement also provides extra hands-on assistance for Mercy learning and developing skills and knowledge that would be beneficial in a deployed setting