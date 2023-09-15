BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 19-year-old from Gentry accused of killing a girl and injuring another in a 2021 shooting has been sentenced to over 100 years in prison.

Francisco Ochoa, 19, was arrested and charged with capital murder, first-degree unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, terroristic act, first-degree battery and two counts of aggravated assault.

A probable cause affidavit says that on June 25, 2021, the Siloam Springs Police Department was contacted regarding two gunshot wound victims.

The caller stated her daughter’s friends had been shot.

One of the victims was pronounced dead after being transported to Siloam Springs Regional Hospital. The other victim, a 17-year-old, was transported to Washington Regional Medical Center and later released.

Ochoa was 17 years old at the time of the shooting.

Ochoa’s trial began on Sept. 11. He was sentenced to 36,524 days in prison on Sept. 15.