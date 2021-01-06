2 Arkansans claim $1 million lottery prizes this week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two Arkansans each claimed a $1 million prize from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) this week, according to a release from ASL on Wednesday.

Robbye Smith of Berryville claimed her $1 million prize at the ASL Claim Center in Little Rock on Tuesday. She won the top prize from the Millionaires Club scratch-off ticket.

The winning ticket was sold at the Murphy USA, 1000 W. Trimble in Berryville, which will receive $10,000 in commission for selling the ticket.

According to ASL, Smith said she plans to purchase a new home with her winnings.

Denisho Howse from Sherwood claimed his $1 million prize from a Play It Again® Second-Chance drawing on Monday. He was randomly selected on December 17.

Howse won by entering his non-winning scratch-off ticket into The Club, “an exclusive location for entering eligible lottery tickets for Play It Again drawings and other special Second-Chance promotions.”

The Mega Millions® jackpot for Friday tonight’s drawing has grown to $490 million. The Powerball jackpot for tonight’s drawing stands at $410 million.

